Cardi B Explains Why She Decided Against an Abortion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Cardi B is ready to be a mama, no matter what anyone has to say. 

After much speculation, the celebrated rapper unveiled her baby bump live on SNL Saturday night, confirming once and for all that she indeed has her first little one on the way with fiancé Offset. With the debut of her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, taking place just a day earlier, some were concerned about what kind of an impact a pregnancy would have on the star's skyrocketing career. 

During a sit-down for Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, the 25-year-old phenom was asked whether she had thought about not having her baby after she learned of her unplanned pregnancy. "Kinda, sort of," she answered. "I just didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn't want to."

Instead, Cardi B felt ready for motherhood. "You know what—I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old," she added. "I'm a schmillionaire and I'm prepared for this."

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

As for her doubters, the star is eager to defy them. 

"It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like 'I feel sorry for you. your career is over' and it's like why can't I have both?" she asked the show co-hosts. "Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Why can't I have both. I want both."

And she wanted both sooner than later. "I don't want to wait until I'm thirty-something to have a kid," she explained. "I want my kid now that I have energy and stuff."

As for the baby's father, she said Offset is happy about their little one on the way and even recalled the night they conceived their child. 

"It was this one night," she said with a laugh. "It was a good night."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Has Cupcake Party with Cousins

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.