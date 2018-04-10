Sean Hannity Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology, Calls It a "Forced Disney Corporate" Move

Sean Hannity has accepted Jimmy Kimmel's apology in regards to their recent Twitter feud.

The Fox News host addressed the social media exchange on Monday.

"I read the apology carefully, [and] a couple of things are pretty clear to me," he said. "On the surface, I'll be honest, it seems to be more of a, kind of a, forced Disney corporate apology directed more towards the LGBTQ community rather than about Kimmel's comments about the First Lady. But honestly, that's ultimately up to you to decide here."

Despite his skepticism, Hannity agreed to bury the hatchet.

"I believe everyone should accept apologies. That's how I was raised. That's what my religion teaches me, and I'm gonna assume he's sincere," he said. "But, from my perspective, I really do kind of enjoy a good fight and I do agree with Jimmy in the sense it's time to move on."

The host said the exchange was "never about Hannity versus Jimmy Kimmel" for him. Instead, he said the "level of hatred, vitriol" against president Donald Trump and his family is "unprecedented."

"Those cheap shots need to end," he said, arguing that children and spouses should be left alone.

Hannity also invited Kimmel to come on his show and talk politics.

"You want to come on this show, I'll promise no name calling, no anger, no rehashing of the Twitter fight," he said. "You want to have a serious discussion, we can talk about the president, his policies, health care, comedy, political correctness, ending boycotts…My bet is you'll actually agree with me on a lot more issues than you think."

While he said the feud was "over with Jimmy Kimmel," he ended the topic by addressing the late-night host directly.

"By the way, Jimmy, if you do want to start up again, I promise I'll punch back even harder," he said. "And my producers spent all weekend compiling a lot of your highlights or lowlights in your career. They don't make you look too good."