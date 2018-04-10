Obamas and Trumps Will Not Attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Don't keep your eyes peeled for former President Barack Obamaat Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel next month because he won't be there.

The 44th president of the United States and former First Lady Michelle Obamawill not be in attendance at Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's May nuptials. According to CNN, a White House official confirmed that current President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not invited. CNN reported such was also the case for British Prime Minister Theresa May, citing Downing Street.

Meanwhile, a palace source told NBC News "President and Mrs. Obama will not be attending the wedding, but the couples look forward to seeing each other in the near future."

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders—both UK and international—is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."