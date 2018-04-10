Gwen Stefani: I Think About Marrying Blake Shelton "All the Time"

  By
    &

Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 8:25 AM

Hear that? That's the sound of wedding bells ringing in the distance.

Gwen Stefani appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show Tuesday to promote her just announced Las Vegas residency, but the host really wanted her to address tabloid rumors that she's engaged to Blake Shelton. "He got sexier," Stefani joked of Shelton, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year. "He just keeps getting better and cuter and more country."

"It's weird because I get nervous when you talk to me about him. I don't know why," Stefani told her. "I just feel like for some reason the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something." Pressed to respond to rumors that she's planning to marry Shelton, a nervous Stefani replied, "If I say, 'We are,' then I say, 'We are!' And if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

"What do you feel about it?" the singer asked. "What do you think I should do about it?"

"I think you should get married," said the host, who wed Portia De Rossi in 2008. "Don't you?"

"What are you doing?" Stefani giggled. "God!"

"You came to me! I'm not at your house," DeGeneres reminded her guest. "It seems like you came to me for advice, and you're asking me, and I'm telling you, 'Yes, y'all should get married." By that point in the conversation, Stefani was blushing. "You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," the No Doubt rocker gushed. "He is lovable!"

"Well, just think about it," DeGeneres suggested. "There's no rush."

"I do," Stefani admitted. "I think about it all the time."

"Does he think about it?" DeGeneres asked.

Stefani laughed and replied, "I swear...I don't know!"

