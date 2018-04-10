Carrie Underwood Says Her Face Is "Healing Pretty Nicely" After Freak Accident

Carrie Underwood has "lots of exciting" news to share.

In a letter to fans, published on her website Tuesday, the American Idol winner said her face is "healing pretty nicely" after her freak accident last year; in November, she slipped outside of her home in Nashville and broke her wrist; she also required between 40 and 50 facial stitches. In a newsletter, Underwood warned fans she may look "a bit different" when saw see her again.

In Tuesday's letter, Underwood said she is "physically" feeling "pretty darn good."

"My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there...and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while. One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I've gotten to spend with [Mike Fisher] and [Isaiah Fisher]. I've been calling it 'forced relaxation' Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down," she said. "It also means I've been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement! I hope you're all ready for more silly posts of me at Preds' playoff games! One more run for the Cup! Go Preds!"