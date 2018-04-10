Amy Schumer Spent Her Honeymoon Getting Drunk and Enjoying Pasta in Italy

It's been about two months since Amy Schumer shocked the internet and revealed she secretly married chef Chris Fischer.

On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the comedienne shared a few details about the couple's honeymoon.

According to the I Feel Pretty star, the newlyweds spent about 10 days traveling.

"He's a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So, I followed him there," she explained. "Then, he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So, I've just been kind of following him around getting drunk."

However, host Stephen Colbert hit a nerve when he pointed out some people skip the regional cuisine because they don't eat carbs.

"What kind of sick?" Schumer quipped before putting her hand to her heart in disbelief. She then solicited a hug from Colbert's bandleader Jon Batiste.

"You know actresses say ‘I love cheeseburgers.' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine," Schumer said.

"Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way" Colbert added.

"I know. I'm blessed," Schumer said.