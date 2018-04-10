Amal Clooney Covers Vogue—and Reveals Her Twins' First Word Was "Mama"

Amal Clooney does it all.

She's a barrister, an activist, a mother and a wife. Now, she can also add Vogue cover star to the list.

The human rights lawyer appeared on the front of the magazine's May 2018 issue and opened up about her career and personal life.

It seems like Amal was almost destined for her career path. According to Vogue, her mother was a respected political journalist who initially wanted to be a lawyer and her father was VP of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents' Association, which consulted with the United Nations. She went on to study law at St. Hugh's College, Oxford and eventually attended New York University's LL.M. program.

Throughout her career, she would tackle everything from war crime trials to the mistreatment of women.

"She's the professional, and I'm the amateur," her husband George Clooney told the magazine. "I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."