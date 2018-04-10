Amal Clooney Covers Vogue—and Reveals Her Twins' First Word Was "Mama"

Amal Clooney does it all.
She's a barrister, an activist, a mother and a wife. Now, she can also add Vogue cover star to the list.
The human rights lawyer appeared on the front of the magazine's May 2018 issue and opened up about her career and personal life.
It seems like Amal was almost destined for her career path. According to Vogue, her mother was a respected political journalist who initially wanted to be a lawyer and her father was VP of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents' Association, which consulted with the United Nations. She went on to study law at St. Hugh's College, Oxford and eventually attended New York University's LL.M. program.
Throughout her career, she would tackle everything from war crime trials to the mistreatment of women.
"She's the professional, and I'm the amateur," her husband George Clooney told the magazine. "I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."
While she was already recognized for her career achievements, she would be catapulted into the limelight in a whole new way once she started dating George. She met the actor when she was 35 through a mutual friend at his home in Lake Como, Italy.
"Of course she was beautiful," George told the publication. "But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."
The two kept in contact through email and eventually went on a first date at a restaurant in London.
"It felt like the most natural thing in the world," Amal told Vogue. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."
Now, she considers love "one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over."
Still, neither Amal nor George knew if marriage was in the cards. After all, George had already been married before to Talia Balsam. However, once George started dating the lawyer he "immediately knew that something was very different." During a safari trip to Africa with some friends, the Suburbicon director knew he wanted to propose.
"Some giraffes walked up to her," he told the magazine. "They just came out of the blue. I took a picture of her, and she was smiling. I said to my buddy Ben, ‘You know, I think I should ask her to marry me.' And Ben said, ‘I think that's a good idea.' "
The two tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed twins—Alexander and Ella—in 2017.
According to the magazine, the little boy resembles his father while the little girl looks more like her mother.
While the twins are not even a year old, they've already reached a few major milestones, including saying their first words.
"We've had some ‘Mamas' and ‘Dadas,' " Amal said. "George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama' was the first word."