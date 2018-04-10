Amal Clooney Covers Vogue—and Reveals Her Twins' First Word Was "Mama"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amal Clooney does it all. 

She's a barrister, an activist, a mother and a wife. Now, she can also add Vogue cover star to the list.

The human rights lawyer appeared on the front of the magazine's May 2018 issue and opened up about her career and personal life.

It seems like Amal was almost destined for her career path. According to Vogue, her mother was a respected political journalist who initially wanted to be a lawyer and her father was VP of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents' Association, which consulted with the United Nations. She went on to study law at St. Hugh's College, Oxford and eventually attended New York University's LL.M. program.

Throughout her career, she would tackle everything from war crime trials to the mistreatment of women.

"She's the professional, and I'm the amateur," her husband George Clooney told the magazine. "I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."

George and Amal Clooney's Summer Plans Revealed

Amal Clooney, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

While she was already recognized for her career achievements, she would be catapulted into the limelight in a whole new way once she started dating George. She met the actor when she was 35 through a mutual friend at his home in Lake Como, Italy. 

"Of course she was beautiful," George  told the publication. "But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

The two kept in contact through email and eventually went on a first date at a restaurant in London.

"It felt like the most natural thing in the world," Amal told Vogue. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."

Now, she considers love "one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over."

Amal Clooney, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

Still, neither Amal nor George knew if marriage was in the cards. After all, George had already been married before to Talia Balsam. However, once George started dating the lawyer he "immediately knew that something was very different." During a safari trip to Africa with some friends, the Suburbicon director knew he wanted to propose.

"Some giraffes walked up to her," he told the magazine. "They just came out of the blue. I took a picture of her, and she was smiling. I said to my buddy Ben, ‘You know, I think I should ask her to marry me.' And Ben said, ‘I think that's a good idea.' " 

The two tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed twins—Alexander and Ella—in 2017.

According to the magazine, the little boy resembles his father while the little girl looks more like her mother. 

While the twins are not even a year old, they've already reached a few major milestones, including saying their first words. 

"We've had some ‘Mamas' and ‘Dadas,' " Amal said. "George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama' was the first word."

To read the full cover story, check out Vogue's May issue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amal Clooney , George Clooney , Vogue , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Has Cupcake Party with Cousins

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.