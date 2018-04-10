Seth Meyers' Wife Gives Birth to Son Axel—in Their Apartment Lobby!

Talk about making an entrance!

On Late Night Monday, Seth Meyers announced the birth of his second child, Axel Strahl Meyers—and shared the dramatic details of his son's delivery. The 44-year-old TV host—who also has a 2-year-old son Ashe Olsen Meyers—revealed his 35-year-old wife Alexi Ashe went into labor Apr. 8. It was a "totally normal Sunday" that began with brunch and a walk in the park. Later, as Seth was feeding his elder son lunch, his mother-in-law came downstairs and shouted, "We have to go to the hospital now!" Seth's sister-in-law came over to watch Ashe, and then he piled into the elevator with his doula, mother-in-law and wife. "My wife's in an intense amount of pain," the comedian said. "It seems like now it's just one long contraction."

So, Seth called an Uber, and by the time they reached the lobby of their apartment building, Alexi realized she wouldn't make it to the hospital. "My wife just says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming.' I'm just trying to calm her down," Seth said. "I'm like, 'Look, no, because I've been through exactly one birth.' I'm like, 'This happens all the time. Trust me.'" Even their doula tried to reassure Alexi that she would be fine. "My wife is saying, 'That baby is coming! The baby is out!'" Seth said, joking that Alexi "looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It was like someone was trying to sneak a baby on a plane!" Alexi lowered herself to the floor and the other three formed a semi-circle around her. "We undressed her and the baby was just out!" Seth said. "The head of the baby was out!"