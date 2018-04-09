Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Professor Neri Oxman at MIT Campus Last Fall

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 8:54 PM

Look who the new guy on campus is now.

Brad Pitt was spotted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology back in November, E! News can confirm.

And while you may think this college visit is no big deal, it appears the actor was able to visit one of Professor Neri Oxman's classes during the fall semester.

In photos posted by various students, Brad was seen wearing an all-black outfit during his casual visit to the university.

Another picture that has been circulating the web appears to show the Oscar winner posing next to Professor Oxman and a group of students.

Photos

Brad Pitt's Dating History

Earlier this month, speculation started to surface that there could be a new love in Brad's life. As of now, however, things are strictly platonic.

"Yes, Brad has become friendly with Neri Oxman," an insider shared with us. "He thinks she's brilliant. He's interested in getting to know her more and learning from her, but they are strictly friends."

Another source added, "Some people seem to be exaggerating this into something that doesn't exist."

In another twist, a 2017 interview has recently surfaced where Professor Oxman used Brad and George Clooney as examples when discussing human's tendency to respect male icons. She argued that the topic of male dominance isn't just in architecture.

"For the same reason we have the Brad Pitts and the George Clooneys, it's just part of human nature to idolize stereotypes. Such singularities are useful to the common perception of heroism," she explained to W Magazine. "But it's not only true for architecture; it's true in musical composition, for females working in theater, for film directors. This isn't just a disease of the architecture profession; it's a phenotype of human culture and how we develop stereotypes and perceptions."

Class dismissed! 

