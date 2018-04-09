Why Rachel Lindsay Was "Shocked" by Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy's Split

Rachel Lindsay is sounding off on ex-boyfriend Dean Unglert's recent breakup.

The Bachelorette star was recently asked about Dean (who she dated during her season of the ABC competition series) during an appearance on iHeartRadio's "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast." As Bachelor Nation knows, Dean left The Bachelor Winter Games in a relationship with Lesley Murphy, which E! News reported last week had come to an end over what a source described as "distance" issues.

Dean and Lesley's split came as a surprise to Rachel, as she explained, "I actually thought they were a really good match for each other. I thought that they had a lot of the same interests—like personalities that meshed really well together—and I thought they were going to work out."