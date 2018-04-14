2018 ACM Awards: 5 Things We Hope to See

It's that time of the year again!

The country music world takes over Las Vegas this weekend for the 2018 ACM Awards, airing Sunday night and hosted by the "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire for an impressive 15th time. With one red carpet, 14 awards to pass out and 20 different acts expected to take the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage, we advise viewers at home to have their red Solo cups and cowboy boots at the ready for a rootin' tootin' good time.

Without further ado, E! News is rounding up the five things we're most excited to see at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards!