Kim Zolciak-Biermann Responds to Marlon Wayans' Real Housewives of Atlanta Diss

Marlon Wayans isn't sure what's going on in Atlanta.

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicked off Sunday night on Bravo, the actor and comedian came across one blond cast member sitting on the couch.

"No we are not in production on White Chicks 2," he wrote on Instagram while showcasing a picture of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. "The f--k?!"

As it turns out, the post was seen by thousands of people including Kim herself. So what was her reaction? Let's just say she was not impressed.

"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote in the comments section. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs." As of publish time, her comment received more than 2,000 likes.