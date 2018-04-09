The Sandlot Turns 25: Memories That the Stars Will Remember For-Eh-Ver

The cast of nine guys met, as you'd expect, on the baseball field, where director David Mickey Evans (who also wrote the film alongside Robert Gunter) put them to work, honing their skills and also building a camaraderie that only comes from being on a team. It was there that the final casting kinds were finally worked out, but for Renna, it almost didn't even happen. "I was the last person to be cast. They had some other ideas, but something happened with the guy…So they had already cast all eight of them. And there were a couple of role switches," he revealed. "Chauncey [Leopardi] and Marty York were going back and forth between who was playing Squints and who was playing Yeah-Yeah. Anyway...these guys had already had a couple weeks together, and then I jumped in. So it was great. They had gotten to know each other, but it took a little getting used to because I was jumping in on a team already formed. But we all became quick friends. Then they had us in Los Angeles for about four to six weeks, we had a coach and we just played baseball together every day. I thought that was a really smart way of getting us together and forming even more of a friendship before we headed out to Salt Lake. So when we got to Salt Lake City, we had already spent a couple months together and we were just like best friends."