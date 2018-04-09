So Much For Privacy! King Robert Barges in on Princess Eleanor and Jasper's Makeout Sesh on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 2:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Doesn't anyone knock anymore? You don't have to if you're the king!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Jasper (Tom Austen) are in the middle of a super cute makeout sesh when King Robert (Max Brownbarges in.

"Yes, well," Robert announces as he walks into Eleanor's bedroom.

"Robbie. Hi," Eleanor says before sitting up to greet her brother.

It turns out that the king was just inquiring about their mother's birthday gift ahead of her big bash later that night. Way to ruin a cute moment Robbie!

"I was just wanting to check on the status of mother's birthday gift," he says.

"All taken care of," Eleanor responds.

Watch

The Royal Hangover Season 4, Ep. 5

Robert then turns the conversation to Jasper, who is less than thrilled to be caught with his pants down in front of the king.

"How are you feeling Jasper?" Robert asks.

"I'll live," a sullen Jasper replies.

"Good. Well, I'll see you tonight," the king chimes before walking out.

So much for privacy!

See the awkward moment in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Alexandra Park , Tom Austen , Couples , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

The Most Eye-Opening Conversations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.