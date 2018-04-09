Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Look-Alike Daughter Carys to Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her mini-me daughter, Carys Douglas, recently enjoyed girls' night out—all in the name of fashion!

The ageless actress and her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in New York City on Sunday. The star-studded event took place inside the Metropolitan Opera House, marking the conclusion to a three-night extravaganza for the fashion powerhouse.

The mother-daughter pair looked flawless in pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection. Catherine wore a corset-inspired dress with a sheer lace skirt and sleeves, while Carys rocked an off-the-shoulder floral top with high waisted black pants and strappy heels.