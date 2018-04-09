Go Inside Anna Faris' $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

It's time for Anna Faris to find a new place called home.

E! News has learned the Moms star has listed her urban retreat in Los Angeles' lower Nichols Canyon for $2.495 million.

The renovated mid-century home measures out to more than 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths.

Inside, the lucky owner can enjoy a master suite with a wall of closets and a hotel spa-style bath with steam shower. A tropical pool and canyon views add to a Zen-like atmosphere.

As for the location, location, location, we've learned the property is in a charming cul-de-sac and located close to Sunset Boulevard.