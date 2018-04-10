Vote for Your Favorite '90s Heartthrob

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 3:00 AM

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jared Leto

WireImage

In the '90s, were there three letters dreamier than J-T-T?

Maybe you say, indeed there were.

Thanks to the popularity of Home ImprovementJonathan Taylor Thomas became one of the most popular heartthrobs during that decade, adorning many teenagers' walls and now-defunct teen magazines with his smiling presence.

Joining him were the likes of Jared Leto, who played bad boy Jordan Catalano on MTV's short-lived cult teen series My So-Called Life. He was so good at staring. And his fans loved—and many still do love—to stare right back at him.

And Leonardo DiCaprio...yup, an OG '90s heartthrob.

Speaking of bad boys, Ryan Phillippe's seductive performance as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions cemented his status as a '90s heartthrob, as did Luke Perry's Dylan's wild ways in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Who's Your Favorite '90s Heartthrob?
Who's Your Favorite '90s Heartthrob?
Ryan Phillippe, Luke Perry

WireImage/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking of teen dramas, fans were split between Team Dawson and Team Pacey, rooting for either James Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson's characters to win Joey's heart on Dawson's Creek.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Saved By The Bell

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Boy Meets World

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Fans were also torn between Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez's characters, Zack Morris and AC Slater, on Saved the Bell and Rider Strong and Will Friedle's characters, Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, on Boy Meets World.

Joey Lawrence, Devon Sawa, Usher, Will Smith

WireImage/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Jonathan Brandis

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Other male stars popular during the decade included actors Joey Lawrence and Devon Sawa, singer Usher, whose washboard abs appeared in many fans' fantasies, and Will Smith, who would later become one of the most successful movie actors in the world.

And who can forget Jonathan Brandis, star of seaQuest DSV and The NeverEnding Story II. The late actor will always remain in our hearts.

