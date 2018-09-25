The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

It's been more than eight years since the E! reality show The Girls Next Door ended its six-season run after introducing us to three of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's most famous girlfriends: Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

After leaving the Playboy Mansion, the three went on to pursue relationships with other men.

Kendra Wilkinson:

Wilkinson, 33, made headlines in April when she filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, former NFL player Hank Baskett.

The two had wed at the Playboy Mansion in 2009 and are parents to son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 4.

Wilkinson and Baskett, 36, had undergone marital problems for years and chronicled them on Kendra on Top. They also weathered a 2014 scandal involving alleged cheating by the former NFL player. In February, Wilkinson said the two were having marital problems again. Last month, the reality star took to social media to share that she's "not a perfect person."

"Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry," she wrote to her followers on Instagram Stories. "Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry."