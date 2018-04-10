EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Jonathan's Married at First Sight Footage That Molly Doesn't Want You to See

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

Somebody has some explaining to do!

Last week, viewers of Married at First Sight were left on the edge of their seats when previews teased Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's epic fight.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, fans may get a better sense into what went wrong during their vacation to the Universal Orlando Resort.

And yes, perhaps we may know why expert Dr. Jessica Griffin doesn't like Molly's "lies."

"Molly's mad at me because she was talking to a guy at the bar and I didn't like her talking to a guy at the bar," Jonathan shared in personal footage he recorded.

Molly responded, "Jon feels the need to record this because he's immature. He's actually not 29 years old. He's actually 22 years old."

But wait, it gets worse.

"You're disgusting," Molly continued. "You're recording yourself being like, 'Molly did this tonight because [crying sounds].'"

Jonathan, however, wants to make it clear why he felt the need to document the tense moments when Lifetime cameras were briefly away.

"She's calling me disgusting and a monster and saying that her skin crawls when I touch her. And these are all things she's said to me before—after the cameras stopped rolling," he confessed. "I've kind of had enough of this and I recorded the conversation to show the experts."

With one week left until decision day, Jonathan isn't sure what he should do next. Will the experts be able to help? And is the drama just beginning? Stay tuned!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

