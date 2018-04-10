Watch Jonathan's Married at First Sight Footage That Molly Doesn't Want You to See

Somebody has some explaining to do!

Last week, viewers of Married at First Sight were left on the edge of their seats when previews teased Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's epic fight.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, fans may get a better sense into what went wrong during their vacation to the Universal Orlando Resort.

And yes, perhaps we may know why expert Dr. Jessica Griffin doesn't like Molly's "lies."

"Molly's mad at me because she was talking to a guy at the bar and I didn't like her talking to a guy at the bar," Jonathan shared in personal footage he recorded.