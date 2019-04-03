Inside Amanda Bynes' Private World

As tweets go, they were #basic. When Amanda Bynes logged onto her social media page in August 2016 after a six-month hiatus, the messages she shared bordered on banal. She was swamped with classes at L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, she said, and had just made it through midterms. "I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot," she detailed in her first tweets since showing off a fresh haircut that February. "I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent." In fact she was so focused on her studies, she said, "I don't have time to tweet."

Requesting that Drake you-know-what her vagina this was not. Bynes has come a long way since being under the influence caused her to share every thought that crossed her mind with her 3.2 million followers. (For the record, she's said she was trying to be funny with her Drake missive, "but I was also on drugs.") Since her lowest point saw her placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, the Thousand Oaks, Calif. native is focused on working with a life coach—a source tells E! News their relationship "is productive and helpful,"—and moving from her Associate of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development to her Bachelor degree. Explains the source, "She really wants to finish what she started at FIDM."