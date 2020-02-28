How Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Fought Through Scandal and Emerged More in Love Than Ever

The surf was a cool blue and the clouds were minimal, but even in the Bahamas, Brittany Aldean could feel the shade.

Just hours after she and husband Jason boarded a private jet in early 2018 for their first vacation since becoming parents to son Memphis months earlier, she was already fending off insults from some of her one million-plus Instagram followers. "Everyone is different," wrote one fan, "but I'd be taking the baby with and just bring someone extra along."

But Brittany wasn't looking for extra opinions. Calling the beach getaway "much needed," she wrote, "Vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time." And should you not agree with her take, she had one simple request: "Do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed."