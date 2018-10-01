Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Gives Birth to Daughter Alara

UPDATE: Lilly Ghalichi welcomed a baby girl into the world on Sept. 30.

The new mom revealed she and husband Dara Mir welcomed their daughter, Alara Mir, on Instagram on Monday. "Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents," the former reality star wrote.

-------

She's gonna be a mommy!

After less than a year of marriage, former star of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Lilly Ghalichi and husband Dara Mir are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the baby news.

Lilly wrote, "Baby (and Daddy's lol) first makeup party!! Thrilled to announce my husband and I are expecting our first child. I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love- and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood."