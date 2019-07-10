Adam Hicks Pleads Not Guilty to Robberies More Than a Year After Arrest

UPDATE: Adam Hicks appeared in court on Wednesday, where he pled not guilty to three felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and two felony counts of second-degree robbery.

E! News can report that the former actor's bail was set at $550,000, but will remain in custody. His preliminary trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 23. Today's arraignment comes more than a year after it was initially postponed due to Hicks' mental state.

Adam Hicks' arraignment has been postponed, E! News has learned.

Back in January, the 25-year-old actor, who starred in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, was charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery after allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in Los Angeles with a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Danni Tamburro.

In February, Adam appeared in court for his arraignment, which was continued until today, Friday, March 23. Adam, who has remained in custody since his last court date, appeared in a Burbank courtroom today with a new haircut, a bowl cut that was parted down the middle.