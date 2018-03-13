Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Rekindled Relationship Timeline

Following Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's romance over the years is more of a roller coaster than Riddler's Revenge. They just can't quit each other and we can't quit watching them—bad and good.

Since 2011, the high profile couple has broken up and made up more times than the pair have hit records between them. They dated on and off for three years but split for good in 2014 (or so we thought). In October 2017, they started hanging out again and just days later Selena broke up with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd. Since then it's been all on and all in for the two...until now.

Right now the two are "taking time" apart and have not declared an official split, although Selena is reportedly in Texas "clearing her head."

While she does that, the world is waiting with bated breath to see what will happen to the make-up/break-up duo this time around. Can they finally make it work?

Let's take a look through the couple's relationship ever since the rumors started swirling last year that the two rekindled their former flame...