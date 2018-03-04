2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

You love tuning in for the Oscars, but, truth be told, you're really in it for the jaw-dropping ensembles that grace the red carpet year after year.
We can't say we blame you—it is the most glamorous award show of all. To make it even sweeter, you better believe we've got the Glambot up front and center, capturing A-listers from every angle, so you can see your favorite looks in slow mo and on repeat.
Wondering who exactly posed for the Oscars Glambot this year? Keep scrolling!
Is it any surprise that Giuliana Rancic looks like a red carpet goddess in her one-shoulder floral frock?
Okay, how cute are Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers coupled up in front of the cam?
Margot Robbie has never met a red red carpet she doesn't shine on, and this one is no exception.
Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon are far from shy (and here's your proof).
If Zoey Deutch's Glambot moment doesn't bring a smile to your face, we don't know what will.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always inexplicably adorable and this Glambot sesh is just one more example.
Samara Weaving looks as etheral as ever thanks to her flowy gown and girly updo.
We'd bet big bucks that you can't name a more in-sync couple than Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.
Lindsey Vonn always kills it. Really though, would you expect any less from the Olympian?
It's a fact: It's impossible to not love Ansel Elgort and GF Violetta Komyshan.
Camila Alves, take our breath away why don't you?
Laura Dern knows how to work the camera (hint: it's all about the eyes).
Tiffany Haddish is almost always lookin' like a princess, but here it's undeniable.
Kelly Marie Tran makes a strong case for the halter dress in her bedazzled teal number.
Lupita, Winston Duke and Danai Guriria are quite the trio, wouldn't you agree?
Erin Lim is pretty in pink indeed as she does her thing in front of the camera.
Allison Janney looks like a queen as she takes her turn in front of the Glambot.
Mary J. Blige is no stranger to the classic red carpet hand-on-hip pose.
Paz Vega certainly knows her best angles (as she perfectly illustrates here).
Beanie Feldstein wins for best red carpet energy. Get it girl!
We have to say, St. Vincent took a risk and we honestly don't hate it.
Well the Coco cast (a.k.a. Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel and Gael García Bernal) certainly seems like a fun crew, now don't they?
Ok Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, we see what you're doing there and we are here for it.
Need a lesson in red carpet confidence? Allow Lupita Nyong'o to teach you her ways.
Marcus Henderson, keep doing what you're doing. Please and thank you.
Zuri Hall might as well be an Oscars statue herself in that picturesque golden gown.
Tom Holland is one dapper dude as he strikes a pose in his black and white tux.
Wendi McLendon-Covey serves up some of her signature sass as she twirls for the camera.
Sofia Carson is the epitome of regal in her red cape gown and slicked back hair.