M*A*S*H Star David Ogden Stiers Dead at Age 75 After Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Ogden Stiers

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

TV legend and voiceover actor David Ogden Stiers died on Saturday at the age of 75 after losing his battle with bladder cancer, E! News can confirm.

The late actor is best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the iconic television show, M*A*S*H, as John Cusack's father in Better Off Dead and as the voice of the uptight clock Cogsworth in the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast.

A rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that Stiers passed away this morning.

Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his portrayal of Winchester in 1981 and 1982.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Cogsworth, Beauty &amp;amp; the Beast, David Ogden Stiers

Disney

David Ogden Stiers, MASH

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Stiers also voiced roles in other Disney films including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Lilo & Stitch.

 

In 2009, Stiers finally came out in the Oklahoma City blog gossip-boy.com. He said, "I am [gay]. Very proud to be so." 

TMZ, who was first to report the news of the actor's passing, reports that Stiers died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon.

 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Disney , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Husband Sterling Shepard

13 Reasons Why, Grace Saif

13 Reasons Why Has Everybody Confused By Its New Narrator

Viola Davis, Michelle Obama

Viola Davis Is Michelle Obama for Showtime's First Ladies

Taylor Swift Music Boyfriends

Looking Back on All of Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

Kim Kardashian Admits She Was "Embarrassingly Obsessed" With Fame

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.