Alicia Silverstone and Husband Christopher Jarecki Split

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 25, 2018 4:25 PM

Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

UPDATE: E! News has learned that Alicia Silverstone has officially filed for divorce from Christopher Jarecki. The two announced their split back in February after more than two decades of marriage.

________

Silverstone and Jarecki have parted ways, E! News can exclusively report. "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's rep shared in a statement. 

Silverstone and Jarecki share one child together, 6-year-old son Bear Blue Jarecki

The now-exes wed in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, Calif. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together. 

Most Surprising Celeb Breakups

Jarecki, known for his work as the lead singer of punk band S.T.U.N.last appeared on Silverstone's social media page in July 2017. Aside from sharing tidbits about their eco-friendly lifestyle on her blog The Kind Life, the 41-year-old 90s star has kept most details of her marriage and life at home extremely private. 

The actress is starring in Paramount Network's upcoming series American Woman and recently acted in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

(Originally published on February 26, 2018 at 1:49 p.m. PT)

