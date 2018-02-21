Countdown to the Royal Wedding: Why Meghan Markle Could Become the Next Princess Diana

There's something a little bit different about the British royal family nowadays. Sure, 2018 is going to bring us some extra family members: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be getting a new sibling and we have a wedding to look forward to. But with Meghan Markle in the mix, it feels like we may also be gaining a new People's Princess.

Meghan Markle's influence has jokingly been referred to as the "Markle Sparkle," a phrase that seems particularly fitting considering her glamourous past. But as we edge closer to her May wedding date, it's becoming clear she's having a much bigger impact on the House of Windsor than any of us could have possibly predicted.

It's been less than three months since Prince Harry got down on one knee and yet already his bride-to-be is winning over public hearts and evoking memories of another former Kensington Palace resident, Harry's mom, Princess Diana.