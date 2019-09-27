Inside George and Amal Clooney's Ever-Impressive Private World: Parents of Twins, Friends of Royalty and Lucky to Be Together

George Clooney has had a lot of reasons to thank his agent over the years, what with all the stellar projects he's helped secure for the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker since they've been together.

But amid all the plum roles Clooney procured with his help, none has meant more to him than the role of Amal Clooney's husband.

The Clooneys, who were introduced by his agent, are celebrating five years of marriage Friday, and they've been as close to idyllic as their lavish wedding weekend in Venice suggested the rest of their lives would be. They've since settled down in South Oxfordshire, about an hour's drive outside London; became parents of now 2-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella; attended a royal wedding; hosted the Obamas and, on numerous occasions, poured time and money into various humanitarian causes.

Or as they call it, a day in the life.