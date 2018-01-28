Rose McGowan Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $1.9 Million

Rose McGowan is headed for a change...

E! News can confirm that McGowan's Hollywood Hills home is on the market. The contemporary house, which is priced at $1.9 million, is situated above Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills and went on the market earlier this month, according to Variety.

The actress, whose docu-series Citizen Rose debuts next week on E!, bought the 1960s hillside home in late 2011 for $1.39 million.

The modern, four-bedroom, three-bathroom listing has two floors in the 2,923-square-foot home.

There is a two-story set of windows that shows a foyer with a set of wide stairs. The listing says that the house is a "mid-century modern Hollywood Hills home with a groovy vibe."

The former Charmed star's lower level entry has a switchback floating staircase, which is flanked by a street-level two-car garage. There's also a bedroom/den and adjoining bathroom.