Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Quotes on Motherhood

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 10, 2019 11:30 AM
Kim Kardashian's famous family just got a bit bigger.
On Friday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the arrival of her fourth child with Kanye West, a baby boy, who like sister Chicago West, 1, was born via surrogate.
Kim and Kanye, also parents to daughter North West, 5, and son Saint West, 3, have not yet revealed the name of their newborn or shared a photo of him.
"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim tweeted. "He's also Chicago's twin...lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."
As the couples get used to their family of six, we pulled just some of the meaningful things Kim has said about being a mom.
It's safe to say "mom" is Kim's greatest title of them all.
"I worry about giving my kids too much," she wrote in a Wealthsimple essay published in July 2018. "We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible."
"Being a mom just not makes you give a f--k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family—like all the other stuff kind of fades away," she said during a Calvin Klein ad campaign photo shoot in 2018. "Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you center and get grounded."
"It completely changed my life. You have a different set of proprieties," Kim once said in a Mobio Insider Q&A. "Nothing matters except your brand new family."
"I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us," she shared on her website last summer. "There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have."
"I try to share my life. I definitely love doing that, but I think I'm a little bit more cautious these days about what I do share," she explained on The View after her Paris robbery. "I've learned through experience that things in real time I might change up a little bit. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I'm in a different location because I don't think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."
"I took a hiatus after I had the baby, and found it challenging to start working again because I didn't want to spend any time away," she revealed to E! News after the birth of North West. "But you adjust and prioritize, and just figure it out!"
"I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby," Kim previously shared on The Real. "I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them."
"I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this," she shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "And I definitely want to keep it private."
"I know some people find breastfeeding such a private, personal experience, while other people are very open and even breastfeed in public," she wrote on her app in January 2015. "Now that I'm a mom, I say whatever makes you comfortable goes."
"We talk about baby brother all the time. She's so sweet and yesterday she said, ‘Mommy, can I give baby brother a kiss on your tummy?' and she kissed my stomach. She's super sweet. She has a hard time when I hold other babies but she's been getting a little bit better and I'm hoping that with her brother it's a whole new experience." -Kim Kardashian, E! News, November 2015.
"I don't take it for granted. The fact that this is a miracle that's happened and I'm just so blessed to be pregnant again." -Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, September 2015.
"Pregnant KiKi does not play!!!! *BLOOP!*" -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, June 2015.
"Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for. You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, June 2015.
"I secretly loved the rumors I was faking my pregnancy bc I was so skinny! LOL Well can't hide it now! 5 month (20weeks) and 20lbs up." -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, July 2015.
"You know it was really hard for me to get pregnant so I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and at the end of the day it is a million times worth it." -Kim Kardashian, E! News, November 2015.
"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, August 2015.
"This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, like the ones I've worn before to the Art + Film Gala. Too much? LOL!" -Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian App, November 2015.
"Having my daughter is my biggest achievement. All the things you used to do, you just don't care about anymore. Your child becomes the #1 priority." -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, February 2015.
"Feeling extra thin with all of the super models! LOL #InStyleAwards" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, October 2015.
"Still fits...I think I nailed the Kim K costume!" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, October 2015.
"We are so beyond excited. I'm a completely different person…If it all went away, and I was just a mom, I would love my life." -Kim Kardashian, Glamour, June 2015.
"I don't like South West, though, because that's like, you know, North will always, you know, be better and be more...she has a better direction. So I wouldn't do that. I don't think we'll go with another direction." -Kim Kardashian, NPR, June 2015.
