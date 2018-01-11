Angelina Jolie Flaunts Feathers (Again) at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:10 PM

Feathers appear when angels are near.

In this case, the angelic figure is Angelina Jolie, who graced the red carpet in a stunning, strapless, feathery Ralph & Russo frock at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

The bodice of the white dress ended right at her waist, as a ruched skirt draped down at an asymmetrical angle, showing off the actress' toned legs and pointed-toe silver stilettos.

Not only does the dress invoke serious Marilyn Monroe vibes (the streamlined skirt modernizes the look), but Angelina's statement Neil Lane earrings and bold red lip definitely bring us back to the heyday of Old Hollywood.

The feathered neckline adds much needed texture to the simple gown without overwhelming it either.

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

This isn't the first time Angelina has worn a feathered frock. At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress wowed fans in a black custom-made Atelier Versace gown and a sheer overlay with a feathered hem. As she twirled, the textured detail wafted through the air in the most graceful and eye-catching way.

Perhaps this new love for feathers is indicative of her new stage in life. Now single, the mom of six may be metaphorically molting as she takes on a new chapter sans Brad Pitt.

Then again, maybe just really likes feathers.

RELATED ARTICLE: Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards

