Beauty Awards 2017: Best Celeb-Loved Hair Products

Watch : How to Use Dry Shampoo Like a Celeb

Admit it: You have to care in order to achieve beautiful, red carpet-worthy hair.

And, if you care a lot, chances are you're taking some leaps of faith when it comes to purchasing your hair-care products. There are so many products on the market. How could you possibly know what really works? Now that 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards have officially commenced, we're celebrating the newly released products responsible for epic hair, where flyways and unruly tresses are rarely seen.

Now, we have to admit that like makeup, many of the celeb-loved hairstylists have business relationships with beauty brands or a hair-care line of their own, so there tends to be some bias. Luckily, our team includes every grade and texture of hair, so we were able to test a lot of products and come together to decide which ones truly deserve an award, so you can walk into your local beauty retailer with confidence.