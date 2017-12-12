Gabrielle Union Is a Boss and Her Gift Guide Proves It

This was a big year for Gabrielle Union, and now it's time to celebrate in true holiday fashion.

For the actress, living her best 2017 life included starring in BET's Being Mary Jane, writing a best-selling novel, helping women care for their hair, supporting her NBA star player (a.k.a. her husband Dwanye Wade) and designing a capsule collection with NY & Co.—she has it going on.

With the holiday spirit in mind, the star revealed to E! News what she's giving this season, based on the people and opportunities that have made an impact on her this year.