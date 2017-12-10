Outlander Season 4 Teaser Is Already Here

No Droughtlander over here!

Outlander were in for a surprise at the end of Sunday night's season three finale: their first look at season four. Yes, already.

The Starz hit drama decided to waste no time, giving viewers a quick tease at what's in store when Outlander returns in 2018. The 20-second video features Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and promises, "A new land. A new journey."