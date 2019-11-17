Princess Margaret, Royal Rebel: How Her Heartbreak Moved the Monarchy Forward

Hence Princess Margaret's sad story line in The Crown's first season, with Ben Miles as Townsend.

After their breakup, Townsend met and married a Belgian tobacco heiress named Marie-Luce Jamagne, who at 20 was 24 years younger than him and was said to look a lot like Margaret.

The real deal, meanwhile, continued on as the toast of London society. Though still tethered to the monarchy, she led a modern (for now, even) celebrity lifestyle—sleeping late, doting on her dogs, lunching with mum, going to the theater, dining and living it up until all hours. Sleep, rinse, repeat.

Stories of Margaret's cigarette and whiskey-fueled nights out kept the monarchy and the tabloids on their toes. Her rowdy circle included a number of men—all of whom she was romantically linked to, though only some of them were actual suitors. She was briefly engaged to Billy Wallace, the grandson of architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, but supposedly because, at 26, she felt it was best to at least settle for someone she liked. Margaret broke it off when he admitted to cheating on her during a holiday in the Bahamas.

"The thing with Townsend was a girlish nonsense that got out of hand. It was never the big thing on her part that people claim," Wallace later said, per Britain's Telegraph. "I had my chance and blew it with my big mouth, or she would have become Mrs. Wallace and I would have been able to handle her."

While Wallace was likely exaggerating, it turned out Margaret was on the fence about Townsend by the time the two years of imposed delay were about up, though it could have just been the emotional fatigue—and royal propriety—talking. In a letter to PM Eden dated Aug. 15, 1955, she wrote, "I am not going to see him during this time but in October I shall be returning to London, and he will then be taking his annual leave—I do certainly hope to see him while he is there...But it is only by seeing him in this way that I feel I can properly decide whether I can marry him or not."

Margaret's friend and biographer Christopher Warwick told the Telegraph in 2009 that the princess had previously told him she had no idea of any plan in the works to allow her to marry.

"What is certain as a result of this letter is that she knew the Government was paving the way for the marriage if she wanted it and it proves that she was so much more involved in the process than she ever let on," he said.