BTS Gets Bombarded With Fruit in James Corden's Game of "Flinch"

Well, that's one way to welcome the world's most popular K-pop stars to your show.

On Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden asked BTS to play "Flinch"—a game in which the late night host tries to get a reaction from his guests by catapulting fruit and vegetables at them while they try to stand still behind a screen.

Jin and J-Hope were the first to partake; however, RM didn't have much faith in his fellow band members.

"I mean they're the most cowards of our group," the rapper said.

"Come on. Yeah, I'm not afraid. You know?" Jin replied, staring down the host.

However, the singer immediately jolted after Corden fired off the first round of produce—J-Hope even fell backwards.