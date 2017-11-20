E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Shawn Mendes Reveals the One Attribute He's Looking for in a Date

Singer dishes on dating at the 2017 American Music Awards

If you're looking to win Shawn Mendes' heart, embrace your funny bone. 

As the "Stitches" star dished to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, he denied dating anyone right now, but if you're interested there's one thing he's always looking for. 

"Humor is my number one thing," he noted. So, if you're trying to score a date with the singer, take note! Meanwhile, E! News recently learned he's been quietly dating Hailey Baldwin for several weeks. 

While it doesn't sound like the star is ready to speak publicly about his romance just yet, Mendes did stay focused on the subject of the night—music. When the singer, who won the American Music Award for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist Sunday night, was asked what career feat has meant the most to him recently, he said it was finishing his first North American and European tour. 

photos
2017 American Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars

"Finishing that was the most incredible feeling in the entire world," he noted. Of course, the craziness doesn't stop for the young star, who jetted off to New Zealand after the award ceremony to continue his current Illuminate World Tour. 

While the constant work may sound daunting to some, it sounds like Mendes has his eye—and heart—on the music. "I have a little bit of a break, but I don't need one right now," he assured Kennedy. 

For more star-studded interviews from the red carpet, check out E!'s interviews with Ciara, Chrissy MetzMacklemore and Patrick Schwarzenegger below: 

For more on music's big night, check out Daily Pop at 12/11 c and E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

