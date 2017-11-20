E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Keith Urban Is So "Glad" Nicole Kidman Was There to Help Him at 2017 American Music Awards

Keith Urban was a big winner at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 50-year-old singer won three awards during Sunday's show in Los Angeles. When it was announced he won Favorite Male Country Artist, Urban went on stage to accept his award. While up there, it was also revealed that he won two other awards, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Urban received all three awards while up on stage and he had a hard time holding them, so two of the awards were given to his wife, Nicole Kidman, who was seated in the audience.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Their Big Family Holiday Plans at 2017 American Music Awards

"It was an amazing feeling," Urban told E! News exclusively after his wins. "I was glad Nic was there with me."

Urban went on to share with us, "This is an amazing feeling tonight, the fact that it was fan-voted just means everything."

So what did the couple do to celebrate?

Take a look at what Urban told us about their post-show plans in the video above!

