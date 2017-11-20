E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jagger Ross Adorably Steals the Spotlight From Grandma Diana Ross on the 2017 American Music Awards Stage

Ashlee Simpson's daughter joined her famous grandma on stage for her big performance

Look out, Diana Ross—there are a few new showstoppers in the family!

As the 2017 American Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, the iconic superstar took the stage Sunday night to conclude the ceremony with a heartfelt serenade. The moment became all the more meaningful when her grandchildren joined her in the spotlight during "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." 

Among the youngsters were son Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross. While the little lady looked a bit reluctant to be on stage, the spotlight was on the tot as she stood there simply scratching her nose and holding her grandmother's hand, seemingly stunned by the show. 

photos
Tracee Ellis Ross' 2017 American Music Awards Style
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the toddler's older cousin, 8-year-old Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, was there to show her exactly how it's done as he enthusiastically busted out some moves beside his grandma. 

Later, Raif-Henok wasn't shy about expressing his love for Diana when he got the mic to finish the show. "Grandmommy, I am so proud of you," he adoringly told her. "I love you all, too," he assured the audience as everyone laughed.

It was clearly a special moment for the matriarch of their family as she beamed while surrounded by her children and their children. "This is all about love," Diana said as she accepted the statue. "This says it all. This is my family and I'm sending love out there to all of you."

As the star concluded, "I feel so humbled by this. I love you so very much."

For more on music's big night, check out Daily Pop at 12/11 c and E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

