Billy Eichner Gets to Sing With Beyoncé in the New Lion King Movie

Billy Eichner Talks "Lion King" & Beyonce at 2017 AMAs

Billy Eichner might want to start practicing his scales because the Billy on the Street star just revealed he's going to sing with Beyonce in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Eichner at the 2017 American Music Awards and asked him about being cast in the live-action film.

"I was freaking out," Eichner told the E! News host. "I mean, the cast is amazing. Me and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa, so we do ‘Hakuna Matata' and then we also sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight' with Simba and Nala, who are going to be voiced by Donald Glover and someone who is named Beyoncé."