E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Billy Eichner Gets to Sing With Beyoncé in the New Lion King Movie

E! News' Jason Kennedy interviewed the Billy on the Street star on the red carpet of the 2017 American Music Awards

By Elyse Dupre Nov 20, 2017 3:53 PMTags
BeyoncéExclusivesDisneyFacebook Instant ArticlesAmerican Music Awards
Watch: Billy Eichner Talks "Lion King" & Beyonce at 2017 AMAs

Billy Eichner might want to start practicing his scales because the Billy on the Street star just revealed he's going to sing with Beyonce in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. 

E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Eichner at the 2017 American Music Awards and asked him about being cast in the live-action film.

"I was freaking out," Eichner told the E! News host. "I mean, the cast is amazing. Me and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa, so we do ‘Hakuna Matata' and then we also sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight' with Simba and Nala, who are going to be voiced by Donald Glover and someone who is named Beyoncé."

read
The Lion King Cast Announced: Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner & More Officially Join Remake

Even though the comedian and the Lemonade singer will both be featured in the Elton John hit, Eichner wondered if he'll even get to meet the Grammy-winning artist in-person. 

"Why would she want to be in the studio with me?" he said. 

In addition to Eichner, Beyoncé, Rogen and Glover, the live-action remake will feature James Earl Jones as Mufasa, John Oliver as Zazu and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari. The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also worked on the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Watch the video to see Eichner talk about The Lion King remake and approaching people on Billy on the Street.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

3
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

3

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

4

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

5

Machine Gun Kelly Brings 12-Year-Old Daughter to the 2021 AMAs

Latest News

Bobby Flay Isn't Leaving Food Network After All

Jennifer Aniston Talks the Future of The Morning Show

Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Reveals the One Thing She Wants in a Partner

Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Exclusive

Melissa Joan Hart Relives the "Female Power" on Sabrina

Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love