DJ Khaled Crashes Jamie Foxx's 2017 American Music Awards Interview

Major key alert because these two stars ran into each other on the red carpet

Major key alert!

Viewers got a double dose of star power Sunday night during E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2017 American Music Awards when DJ Khaled made an unexpected appearance—in Jamie Foxx's interview. 

The famous father and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, were dishing on Jamie's love for social media when Khaled, who ended up winning for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song later in the night, crashed the interview with E!'s Jason Kennedy

"This is my brother right here," Khaled gushed. "This is my brother of about 15 years—always showed me love."

The feeling seemed to be mutual for Foxx, who brought up the rapper's forthcoming special day. 

 "Your birthday coming up—whatever I gotta do," he hinted to his pal. 

With Foxx's 50th birthday also approaching, it seems these two are Sagittarius brothers. "I'm turning 25 to the second power," the actor quipped.

While they were in the middle of a television interview, it didn't stop the stars from showing each other love on the red carpet.  

"We support each other. That's a key," Khaled noted of his All-Star Weekend co-star.

To catch an adorable cameo appearance from the producer's 1-year-old son, Asahd, watch E!'s video above. 

