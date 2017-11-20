9 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 American Music Awards

From Pink and Kelly Clarkson's spine-tingling cover of "Everybody Hurts" to Christina Aguilera's big-voiced Whitney Houston tribute and BTS' dance-tastic K-pop number, there was plenty of action on and off stage during tonight's American Music Awards, which was hosed by Tracee Ellis Ross and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But what you really want to know is: what happened between Riverdale castmates, rockstar bandmates and A-list couples when the cameras weren't rolling?

Getting the scoop from an AMA insider, read on for the slew of things you didn't see on TV...