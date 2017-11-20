Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute Brings the Crowd to Its Feet at the 2017 AMAs

She's the queen of the night!
A whopping 25 years after Whitney Houston gave us "I Will Always Love You" and showed fans her acting chops in The Bodyguard, Christina Aguilera took to the stage to honor the late singer and her beloved movie at the 2017 AMAs.
Introduced by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Christina sang a medley of Houston's hit songs from the record-breaking soundtrack, which included "I Will Always Love You," I Have Nothing," "Run to You" and "I'm Every Woman."
The rousing performance brought the audience to its feet with many singing along to the chart-topping tunes sung by the late singer, who died on Feb. 11, 2012.
For the show, Christina wore her hair slicked back and opted for a silken black dress.
ABC and Dick Clark productions announced on Oct. 30 that Aguilera would sing a 25th anniversary tribute to Houston and The Bodyguard at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Aguilera, who has often cited Houston as one of her childhood heroes, memorably performed one of Houston's hits at the 2001 BET Awards.
"Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"
Houston won 22 American Music Awards before her untimely death in 2012. Aguilera, who received her sole nomination in 2001, joined a performance lineup that includes Florida Georgia Line and Selena Gomez.
"I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers—touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself," Aguilera previously said in a statement.
"To be honoring the one and only Whitney Houston is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on."
"I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage," the "Dirrty" singer told E! News. "My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business—her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty—lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her."
Originally released on Nov. 17, 1992, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and is the top-selling soundtrack album of all-time.
Houston, who produced it with Clive Davis, provided vocals on six songs: "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "I'm Every Woman," "Run to You," "Queen of the Night" and "Jesus Loves Me."