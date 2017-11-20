E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Best Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Ciara, Selena Gomez & More!

Check out that stars that won on the red carpet

By Alanah Joseph Nov 20, 2017 12:54 AMTags
Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Whether or not these stars win at the 2017 American Music Awards, having a spot on E!'s Best Dressed is the next best thing.

After hours of prepping, primping, pinning and more, stars like Ciara and Demi Lovato are making the last award show of the year count with swoon-worthy, drool-inducing outfits, courtesy of Hollywood's top stylists, makeup artists and hair pros. They're showing up and they're showing out, so now it's time to decide which stars won the night.

Just take Selena Gomez, who took a risk, stepping out of her normal princess-like style to stun in a leather jacket dress with blonde tresses. It's bold, different and impactful—everything you'd want on the red carpet.

2017 American Music Awards: Worst Dressed Stars

Check out the red carpet stunners below! 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ciara

The singer is a dangerously beautiful in head-to-toe patent leather, paired with wet hair.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson

The singer is giving us Sunday night fever in her '70s-inspired dress and hoop earrings.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jessie James Decker

Maternity fashion looks good on this star. She's making mom-to-be look easy in a rose bodycon dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

The singer, who is commonly seen wearing very feminine looks, is showing us a different side with a new iteration to the coat dress: the leather jacket dress, a must-have.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer's Ester Abner dress is classic and fits the star perfectly—take note.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star sets the holiday dress standard with this high-neck, glittering burgundy gown by Stella McCartney, paired with Tamara Mellon red velvet sandals. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star stuns in an LBD, featuring blue fringe and a striped bag for another pop of color.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

The singer introduces a new sleeve trend while killing the carpet with a boho chic gown, courtesy of Galia Lahav.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Erin Lim

Nothing wrong with a little thigh action, right? Rundown host stuns in an asymmetrical number with royal blue makeup. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld

The "Love Myself" singer is a femme fatale with her take on the no shirt trend. This corset top is a must-have for the dangerously sultry.

