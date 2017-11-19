E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the live celebration from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. EST

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena GomezChristina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening. 

But first, the red carpet! 

photos
2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over. 

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ciara

We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink

Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nick Jonas

That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson

The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort

Two words: Absolutely stunning!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.

ABC/Image Group LA
Erika Girardi

If there's one thing we know to be true about the Real Housewives star, it's that she always brings the glam. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd

Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination. 

ABC/Image Group LA
Lili Reinhart

Riverdale's finest goes for old Hollywood glamour in a sophisticated black dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Niall Horan

The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.

ABC/Image Group LA
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things actor is all sorts of fly in his sweatsuit. 

ABC/Image Group LA
Camile Mendes

Ethereal! The Riverdale actress shines in gold.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Macklemore & Skylar Grey

The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
KJ Apa

The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz

Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.

ABC/Image Group LA
Portugal. The Man

Get silly! The rock group strikes a pose. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.

ABC/Image Group LA
Rachel Platten

This singer's "Fight Song" is one showstopping beaded jumpsuit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Florida Georgia Line

The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Alessia Cara

The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots. 

ABC/Image Group LA
Bebe Rexha

The pop star proves she's got curves for days in a black bodycon.

ABC/Image Group LA
Imagine Dragons

Like "Thunder," the pop-rock group arrives to the 2017 AMAs.

J. Merritt/Getty Images
Heidi Klum

The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jamie & Corinne Foxx

Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet. Corinne is wearing Jovani while Jamie is holding Privé Revaux sunglasses.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Demi Lovato & Danica Roem

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.

photos
View More Photos From 2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

