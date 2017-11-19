American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

Watch : 2017 American Music Awards: Fashion Roundup

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards!

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening.

But first, the red carpet!