American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards!
From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.
With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening.
But first, the red carpet!
Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over.
So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time.
If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast.