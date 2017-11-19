E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Selena Gomez Goes Platinum Blond for the 2017 American Music Awards

Singer will perform for the first time in over a year and a few months after she got a kidney transplant

All eyes are on Selena Gomez this evening, and her arrival to the 2017 American Music Awards was certainly a standout. She debuted a platinum blond hairstyle, complete with an edgy, black leather mini dress and matching pumps. 

We're now only moments away from the pop singer's first live performance in over a year, one highly-anticipated comeback after 25-year-old Selena endured (and rose out of) a period of personal strife. 

Just two months ago, Gomez revealed she was recovering from a life-saving kidney transplant that granted her freedom from a debilitating Lupus diagnosis, which forced her to seek treatment for anxiety and depression in 2016. 

She also parted ways with her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, and is rekindling a possible relationship with her equally as famous ex, Justin Bieber. But tonight, it's all about the music. 

Ahead of Sunday's big event, Selena reflected on her return to the stage with a sneak peek at rehearsals

"My first performance in over a year," Selena shared on Instagram. "The AMAs have been a place where I've shared some of my most intimate moments. 'Heart Wants What it Wants,' after treatment and now 'Wolves.' This Sunday."

Fans will remember Gomez's emotional speech from last year's AMAs, in which she accepted the Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist award with a piece of advice for those listening.

Holding back tears, she said on stage, "If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. And if that's anything, whether you respect me or not, that's one thing you should know about me. I care about people. And thank you so much for this. This is for you."

We can't wait for Selena to shine onstage! The box of tissues will be at the ready. 

