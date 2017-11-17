Selena Gomez's Best American Music Awards Looks: From Ball Gowns to Bodysuits and Beyond

Selena Gomez's award show fashion is always on point.

The 25-year-old singer is set to perform her latest song "Wolves," at this Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards and we bet she has some amazing ensembles planned.

But before she makes an appearance at the upcoming show, we're looking back at all of her outfits from the AMAs over the years.

Like most artists at award shows, Gomez usually rocks one red carpet look and changes into a second outfit for her performance.

From red ball gowns to stunning sequined dresses to bodysuits, Gomez has given us so many beautiful ensembles.