E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson and Pink to Perform Together for the First Time at the 2017 AMAs

American Music Awards will air live on November 19

By Corinne Heller Nov 16, 2017 3:44 PMTags
MusicPinkKelly ClarksonFacebook Instant ArticlesAmerican Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards will feature the ultimate collaboration, with a double dose of girl power.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink are set to perform together at the annual show as the opening act, marking their first joint performance. They were previously announced as musical acts for the 2017 AMAs but it was revealed on Thursday that they will perform together. Both singers are also set to give solo performances on the show.

Clarkson and Pink are big fans of each other.

"I will sing anytime, anywhere with Pink, first of all, because she's amazing," Clarkson told Andy Cohen on his SIRIUS XM radio show a couple of weeks ago.

Pink has called Clarkson "amazing."

Both singers have performed solo at the annual AMAs a few times over the past decade or so.

photos
American Music Awards' Most Memorable Performances
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Ethan Miller/WireImage

Also at the 2017 AMAs, Christina Aguilera is set to perform a 25th anniversary tribute to the movie The Bodyguard and its late star Whitney Houston. Other performers include Selena Gomez, Demi LovatoDiana Ross, BTS, Alessia Cara & Zedd and Niall HoranLady GagaNick JonasShawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt.

Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the ceremony. Celebrity presenters include Jared LetoLea Michele and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Nominees for the 2017 AMAs include Bruno Mars, who has eight nominations, and Drake, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran, who each have five.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

3

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

The 2017 AMAs air live on ABC on Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

3

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

4

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

5

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Makes Justin Timberlake Reference

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston Talks the Future of The Morning Show

Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Reveals the One Thing She Wants in a Partner

Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Exclusive

Melissa Joan Hart Relives the "Female Power" on Sabrina

Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love

Married at First Sight’s Bennett and Amelia Break Up