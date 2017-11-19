E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
American Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Bruno Mars, Drake and Ed Sheeran may win big during tonight's live telecast

The world's biggest fan-voted award show is almost here!

If you didn't already guess, the 2017 American Music Awards are set to air this evening on ABC. Lucky for fans across the country, the biggest names in music are getting ready to celebrate.

Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Florida Georgia Line and Shawn Mendes are just some of the talented artists who will take to the stage and perform at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition, the three-hour telecast will feature plenty of awards including the influential Artist of the Year trophy.

As host Tracee Ellis Ross makes the final touches to her jokes, we're celebrating the big winners of the night below.

Keep checking throughout the evening to see who America voted for. And make sure to watch the 2017 AMAs tonight at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Diana Ross

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist

WINNER: Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Alessia Cara

Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group

Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Pop/Rock Album

The Weeknd Starboy
WINNER: Bruno Mars 24K Magic 
Drake More Life

Favorite Pop/Rock Song

WINNER: "Despacito" Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Shape Of You" Ed Sheeran
"Closer" The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

